Jets' Chris Herndon: No targets in NFL debut
Herndon wasn't targeted in Monday's 48-17, Week 1 win at Detroit.
Believe it or not, there's a silver lining here for Herndon. The rookie's 34 offensive snaps played (out of a possible 60) in this one were second to Neal Sterling's 40, suggesting the coaching staff already views him as the No. 2 option at the position, rather than fourth as the initial depth chart suggested. Herndon has nowhere to go but up after this quiet debut, and it wouldn't be surprising if he eventually supplanted Sterling as the top tight end later in the season.
