Jets' Christian Hackenberg: May be released in offseason
Hackenberg could lose his roster spot this offseason, ESPN.com's Rich Cimini reports.
The Jets likely will re-sign Josh McCown or add another veteran, in addition to taking a close look at the top available quarterbacks in the upcoming draft. Given that he's yet to attempt a pass in the regular season and hasn't been able to pass Bryce Petty on the depth chart, Hackenberg is unlikely to enter OTAs any higher than third in the pecking order at quarterback. The 2016 second-round pick was awful in limited preseason action the past two years, completing 59 of 121 passes (48.8 percent) for 531 yards (4.4 per attempt) with three touchdowns and four interceptions. Petty may also find himself on the chopping block this offseason.
More News
-
Jets' Christian Hackenberg: Could get playing time•
-
Jets' Christian Hackenberg: Not expected to start in 2017•
-
Jets' Christian Hackenberg: Could get look over final three games•
-
Jets' Christian Hackenberg: Inactive for Week 2•
-
Jets' Christian Hackenberg: Listed as No. 3 quarterback•
-
Jets' Christian Hackenberg: Loses starting job to McCown•
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...
-
Our first PPR mock draft for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our first PPR mock draft for the upcoming season....