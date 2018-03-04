Hackenberg could lose his roster spot this offseason, ESPN.com's Rich Cimini reports.

The Jets likely will re-sign Josh McCown or add another veteran, in addition to taking a close look at the top available quarterbacks in the upcoming draft. Given that he's yet to attempt a pass in the regular season and hasn't been able to pass Bryce Petty on the depth chart, Hackenberg is unlikely to enter OTAs any higher than third in the pecking order at quarterback. The 2016 second-round pick was awful in limited preseason action the past two years, completing 59 of 121 passes (48.8 percent) for 531 yards (4.4 per attempt) with three touchdowns and four interceptions. Petty may also find himself on the chopping block this offseason.