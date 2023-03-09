The Jets agreed Thursday to trade a 2024 seventh-round draft pick to the Ravens in exchange for Clark, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Clark will officially join New York's roster next Wednesday, when the new league year begins, while Baltimore receives roughly $3.6 million in cap space. The veteran safety is an extremely versatile defender, having taken additional snaps at cornerback and linebacker when needed for the Ravens last season, racking up a career-high 101 tackles. He has a clear path to earning a significant role in defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich's scheme during the 2023 campaign.