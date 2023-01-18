Clark had 101 total tackles (61 solo, 40 assists) to go with four pass breakups and a fumble recovery in 2022.

Clark entered the year with his role somewhat in question after the Ravens brought in Marcus Williams in free agency and Kyle Hamilton in the first round of the draft. Despite that, Clark logged the fifth-most snaps among safeties in the NFL this season. Williams' injury and Hamilton's slow development led to the Ravens leaning more on Clark and he responded with his most productive season to date in terms of tackles. He was less impactful in coverage, though, as he recorded no interceptions and his pass breakup count dropped from 12 to four. Clark is under contract for one more season and carries a $6 million cap hit for 2023.