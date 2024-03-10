Clark (knee) re-signed with the Jets on a one-year deal Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Clark missed the entirety of the 2023 campaign after suffering an ACL team during the team's offseason training program last summer. The veteran safety was acquired via a trade with the Ravens last March and had been penciled in as the Jets starter at strong safety, before suffering the injury. He'll now get another opportunity in the Big Apple and should get another chance to be a starter in the secondary opposite Tony Adams.