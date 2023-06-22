Recent tests confirmed Clark (knee) suffered an ACL tear during the Jets' offseason program, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Jets traded a seventh-round pick to Baltimore this March in exchange for Clark, who was expected to start at safety for his new team after recording a career-high 101 tackles last season. The Jets brought in another experienced starter shortly after Clark suffered the injury, signing former Packers and Bears safety Adrian Amos. The 28-year-old Clark will miss all of 2023 and is scheduled to become a free agent next offseason.