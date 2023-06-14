The Jets fear Clark has suffered an ACL tear, which would presumably keep him sidelined for the entire 2023 season, Jordan Schultz of TheScore.com reports.

Clark was set to start at strong safety for the Jets this season after they traded a a 2024 seventh-round draft pack to the Ravens for him. He was coming off a career-high 101 total tackles (61 solo, 40 assists) in 2022 to go along with four pass breakups and a fumble recovery. New York has already picked up veteran safety Adrian Amos in an attempt to make up for his loss. While an ACL tear has not yet been confirmed, it looks like the Jets are planning on him missing a significant amount of time.