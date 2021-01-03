site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: jets-greg-van-roten-returns-from-ir | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Jets' Greg Van Roten: Returns from IR
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Van Roten (toe) was activated from injured reserve Saturday.
The 30-year-old will rejoin the active roster after spending the three-game minimum on IR with the toe injury. Van Roten should reclaim his starting role at right guard in the season finale.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 11 min read
Dave Richard
• 11 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read