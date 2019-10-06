Play

Anderson will undergo additional testing for his shoulder injury Monday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Anderson exited Sunday's game against the Eagles in the first half and didn't return. The severity and nature of the injury will be revealed once his tests are completed, but his status is surely in question for Week 6's matchup versus the Cowboys.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories