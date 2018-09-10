Kearse (abdomen) is listed as inactive Monday at Detroit.

Kearse initially was sidelined during preseason Week 3 with his abdominal injury, which required a medical procedure at the end of August. He was able to follow a DNP/LP/LP practice regimen in advance of the season opener, but his recovery hasn't progressed enough for game action. In his absence, expect Robby Anderson, Quincy Enunwa and Terrelle Pryor to hog the wide receiver targets for the Jets in Week 1.

