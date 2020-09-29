Kearse (leg) announced Tuesday in a post on his personal Instagram account that he has retired from professional football.

After going undrafted out of Washington in 2012, Kearse went on to spend eight seasons in the NFL with the Seahawks and Jets, totaling 255 receptions for 3,291 yards and 17 touchdowns. The most notable moments of the 30-year-old receiver's career came in Seattle's back-to-back Super Bowl trips in 2013 and 2014. He notched four receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown in Seattle's Super Bowl 48 win over the Broncos and recorded a highlight-reel catch on the Seahawks' final drive of their eventual Super Bowl 49 loss to the Patriots. While with the Lions in 2019, Kearse missed the entire season with a broken leg suffered in a preseason contest, and he ultimately didn't find an opportunity with another team after hitting the open market in March.