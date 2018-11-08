Jets' Josh McCown: Announced as Week 10 starter
Coach Todd Bowles named McCown the Jets' starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Bills, Eric Allen of the team's official site reports.
Sam Darnold was withheld from practice Thursday for the second straight day while battling a strained foot, prompting Bowles to rule him out for the starting nod. That paves the way for McCown to direct the offense for the first time in 2018, though the appointment will likely only be a short-term one, as Bowles reiterated that the struggling Darnold would reclaim the starting role once healthy, per Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. The 39-year-old McCown was effective while serving as the Jets' primary quarterback in 2017, completing 67 percent of his passes for 7.4 yards per attempt, 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions across 13 appearances. McCown will be a worthy option this week in leagues that include two quarterbacks in lineups and could merit consideration in deeper one-QB leagues as well.
