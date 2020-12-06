site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Texans' Josh McCown: Sitting out Sunday
RotoWire Staff
McCown (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Colts, Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle reports.
McCown dealt with an illness during the practice week, but he's healthy now. Still, he'll serve as a scratch as usual. AJ McCarron will continue to back up Deshaun Watson.
