site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: texans-josh-mccown-sitting-out-practice | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Texans' Josh McCown: Sitting out practice
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 24, 2020
at
8:35 pm ET 1 min read
McCown didn't participate at Tuesday's walkthrough due to an illness.
The veteran quarterback has now been estimated as a non-participant for the first two practices of the week. McCown may need to practice in some form Wednesday to have a chance of suiting up for the Thanksgiving Day matchup at Detroit.
More News
6D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
12D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
17D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
20D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
09/06/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Answer 7 questions about the big game for $1,000, winner takes all.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 18 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 6 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read