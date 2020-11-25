site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: texans-josh-mccown-wont-play-thursday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Texans' Josh McCown: Won't play Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 25, 2020
at
12:41 pm ET 1 min read
McCown (illness) is ruled out for Thursday's game in Detroit.
McCown's illness will keep him from travelling with the team to Detroit. AJ McCarron has regularly served as the top backup to Deshaun Watson this season, so it seems probable that McCown would have been inactive even if he were healthy.
More News
16H ago
• by RotoWire Staff
7D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
11D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
13D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
18D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
21D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Answer 7 questions about the big game for $1,000, winner takes all.
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 18 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read