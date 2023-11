The Jets designated Yeboah (hamstring) to return from injured reserve Wednesday.

After playing in 19 games for the Jets over the previous two seasons, Yeboah is still looking to make his 2023 debut. This move opens Yeboah's 21-day practice window, and he can be activated any time within the next three weeks. Yeboah will look to earn a role behind Tyler Conklin, C.J. Uzomah and Jeremy Ruckert.