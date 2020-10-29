Phillips (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday and won't return this season, Ethan Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Phillips underwent season-ending surgery Tuesday. While the exact nature of his injury is unclear, the second-year defensive end out of Tennessee is expected to make a full recovery for the 2021 season. Phillips produced 11 tackles over seven games this year while averaging 25 defensive snaps per game. John Franklin-Myers, Nathan Shepherd and Jabari Zuniga should absorb the reps left behind by Phillips.