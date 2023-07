Phillips (undisclosed) worked out for the Saints on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Phillips appears healthy ahead of 2023 after he went down with an undisclosed injury late in the 2021 campaign and failed to appear in any contests throughout the 2022 season. Over three active years with the Jets from 2019-2021, the defensive end recorded a total of 65 tackles, including 2.5 sacks, over 29 contests.