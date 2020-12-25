Perine (ankle) has resumed practicing with the team, but coach Adam Gase was non-committal Thursday regarding when he expects the running back to return to game action, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Perine became designated to return from injured reserve Dec. 16, however, he was deemed inactive for last Sunday's 23-20 upset of the Rams. The Florida product could have a chance to play Week 16 against the Browns, but at this point, his status is very much up in the air. Perine has registered a couple of blips on the fantasy radar this season, scoring touchdowns Weeks 7 and 11, but the 22-year-old has only exceeded 40 scrimmage yards in a game once all season.