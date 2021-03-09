The Jets placed the franchise tag on Maye on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Maye has averaged 4.9 tackles per game through four seasons, culminating in a career-high 88 stops in 2020. Through 54 career contests, the free safety also has accumulated six interceptions, four forced fumbles, 2.5 sacks and one fumble recovery. Assuming the Jets are unable to reach a long-term deal with Maye by July 15 and he puts pen to paper on the tag, he'll earn $10.5 million in the coming campaign, per Schefter.