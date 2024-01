Maye (shoulder) logged 37 tackles, including one sack, and two interceptions across seven appearances during the 2023 campaign.

Maye ended the season on IR with a shoulder injury after being hampered by issues throughout the campaign. As a result, the 30-year-old played seven or fewer games for the third time in the last six seasons. Maye is entering the final year of his three-year, $22.5 million deal with New Orleans, which could make him a cap casualty ahead of the 2024 regular season.