Maye had three solo tackles and an interception in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Bears.

Maye picked off Tyson Bagent early in the fourth quarter on a pass intended for Darnell Mooney that put the Saints in Bears' territory. Maye was active for Week 8 against the Colts but didn't up playing while dealing with an illness and hamstring injury. He played every single defensive snap Sunday and he's now up to 23 tackles (16 solo) and two interceptions in five games this season.