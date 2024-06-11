Maye (shoulder) signed a contract with the Dolphins on Monday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

After spending five years in New York with the Jets, Maye suited up for 12 games with the Saints over the previous two seasons. His relatively low game total was due to the fact that he dealt with a lingering shoulder, but his addition to Miami's roster indicates his health is back up to par. The veteran free safety will look to make an impression going forward and earn a depth role in the Fins' secondary.