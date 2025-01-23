Maye (ankle) posted 42 tackles (19 solo) and one interception among his three passes defensed in 15 regular-season appearances split between the Dolphins and Chargers.

Maye played 11 games with Miami before being waived and subsequently claimed by the Chargers. He proceeded to get into four games with LA before suffering a season-ending ankle injury and finishing the season on IR. The veteran safety is an unrestricted free agent, so he'll first need to recover before he can sign with a team in the offseason.