Jets' Marcus Maye: Returns with seven-tackle performance
Maye (thumb) recorded seven tackles in Sunday's 24-10 loss to Chicago.
Maye returned after missing just one week with a broken thumb and recorded at least seven tackles for the third time in four appearances. The second-year safety has been bitten hard by the injury bug, but he continues to deliver when on the field. He'll suit up in Week 9 against the Dolphins barring a setback.
