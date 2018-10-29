Maye (thumb) recorded seven tackles in Sunday's 24-10 loss to Chicago.

Maye returned after missing just one week with a broken thumb and recorded at least seven tackles for the third time in four appearances. The second-year safety has been bitten hard by the injury bug, but he continues to deliver when on the field. He'll suit up in Week 9 against the Dolphins barring a setback.

