Pennel signed a three-year deal with the Jets on Friday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Pennel was used in a depth role during the 2017 season, and he'll likely maintain the same role for the time being. Even with limited reps, though, Pennel posted 35 tackles (20 solo) and didn't miss a game last season.

