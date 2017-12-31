Jets' Morris Claiborne: Exits with stinger
Claiborne is probable to return to Sunday's game against New England after suffering a stinger, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Claiborne suffered the injury early on in Sunday's game after taking a blow to the neck and shoulder area. He likely won't take long to return from the issue.
