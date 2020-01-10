Chiefs' Morris Claiborne: Won't face Houston
Claiborne (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Claiborne began this week not practicing for non-injury reasons, but he'll miss his fifth straight contest with the shoulder issue. Kendall Fuller should continue to handle duties at nickel cornerback while Rashad Fenton serves in a depth role.
