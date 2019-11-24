Play

Worrilow (quadriceps) is officially inactive for Sunday's contest against the Raiders.

The 29-year-old failed to hit the practice field all week in any capacity, so this news isn't surprising. Now that Worrilow is officially out, James Burgess, Neville Hewitt and B.J. Bello are the only healthy inside linebackers on the roster for Week 12.

