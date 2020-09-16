site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Paul Worrilow: Joins Jets' practice squad
RotoWire Staff
The Jets signed Worrilow (quadriceps) to the practice squad Wednesday.
Worrilow appeared in four contests for the Jets last season, during which span he was entirely limited to special-teams work.
