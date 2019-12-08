Play

Worrilow (quadriceps) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Worrilow was only able to log limited practice time throughout the week, so his absence isn't surprising. The 29-year-old has played just one game this season. Look for B.J. Bello to handle the depth linebacker snaps and special teams reps for Week 14.

