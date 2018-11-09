Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Set to catch passes from McCown this week
Enunwa (ankle) is slated to play Sunday against the Bills.
The wideout practiced fully Friday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports, which paves the way for Jermaine Kearse and Enunwa and to head the Jets' Week 10 receiving corps, with Robby Anderson listed as doubtful with an ankle injury. In his return to action in Week 9, Enunwa hauled in three of his four targets for 40 yards, but with a full game under his belt and Anderson almost assuredly out Sunday, Enunwa could pick up the pace if he meshes well with veteran QB Josh McCown, who will start this weekend in place of Sam Darnold (foot).
