Enunwa's (neck) $6 million salary for 2020 becomes fully guaranteed March 22, ESPN.com's Rich Cimini reports.

This means Enunwa could be cut if he's able to pass a physical within the next month, which is far from a sure thing. His salary already is guaranteed for injury, so the Jets have no incentive to release him unless he's healthy. General manager Joe Douglas said he's optimistic about Enunwa returning for 2020, though multiple reports suggest the wide receiver's neck injury is a career-threatening one. He missed the entire 2017 campaign due to a bulging disc in his neck, and the latest injury placed him on IR after Week 1 of 2019.

