Enunwa (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Colts, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Enunwa was forced to the locker room during the first half of Sunday's tilt with an ankle injury, but he won't be able to return as Robby Anderson, Jermaine Kearse and Terrelle Pryor will be asked to step up at wide receiver.