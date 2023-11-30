Williams (knee) was a limited participant at practice Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
However, Williams was in the locker room with his team after practice, a promising sign for his potential availability in Week 13. If he can practice in full Friday, he'll likely avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.
More News
-
Jets' Quincy Williams: Practices in full Wednesday•
-
Jets' Quincy Williams: Dealing with knee injury•
-
Jets' Quincy Williams: Closing in on 100 tackles•
-
Jets' Quincy Williams: Good to go at Vegas•
-
Jets' Quincy Williams: Limited in Wednesday walkthrough•
-
Jets' Quincy Williams: Tackling machine in OT win•