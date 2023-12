Williams racked up eight tackles (seven solo), two passes defensed and one interception during Sunday's 30-28 win over the Commanders.

Williams has still only notched a sack in one of 15 appearances this season, though he did tally two on that occasion. He's already notched a career-high 87 tackles (37 solo) this season, though, so he remains a high-end IDP fantasy play heading into a Week 17 road matchup at Cleveland.