Williams recorded seven tackles (five solo) and forced a fumble in Thursday's 37-20 loss to the Browns.

Williams notched his second forced fumble of the season while pushing his tackle total up to 131 (91 solo). The 27-year-old linebacker's strong 2023 season has also included 10 passes defensed and an interception, as Williams has grown into a three-down role after working exclusively as an early down run stopper in previous seasons.