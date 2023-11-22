Williams (knee) was a full participant at practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Williams was listed as limited on the Jets' practice estimate Tuesday, but he was able to upgrade to full participation Wednesday. He should start at linebacker Friday versus the Dolphins.
