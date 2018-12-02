Matthews (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Matthews' return to Nashville will come and go without him even getting a chance to play against his former team, as coach Todd Bowles elected to keep all six of the other receivers on the roster active instead. After failing to make an impact in his lone two appearances with the Jets and now a healthy inactive for the second straight week, Matthews could be released before the season ends, as the rebuilding Jets kick the tires on younger players.

