Matthews announced his retirement from football, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The Saints released Matthews on Saturday after he walked away from the team. He was a long shot to crack the 53-man roster, following a 2018 campaign with five receptions in eight games for the Titans and Jets. The 29-year-old wide receiver enjoyed a productive stretch from 2015 to 2017, averaging 58.6 receiving yards per game with 17 touchdowns in 41 appearances for Tennessee and Miami. He peaked in 2016 with a 65-945-9 receiving line.