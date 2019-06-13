Matthews has worked out for the Saints on a tryout basis this week, Larry Holder of The Athletic reports.

Matthews has reportedly been impressive in the eyes of Holder. At one point, the 29-year-old receiver caught a deep pass from Drew Brees while working with the first-team offense. While it's not clear if Matthews will be asked to stick around, a union with the Saints is probably one of his best-case scenarios as he attempts to resurface in the NFL. Matthews appeared in eight games with the Jets and Titans in 2018 and finished the year with five receptions on nine targets for 24 yards and no touchdowns. He also saw action as a punt returner for the second time in his career, which could help Matthews' case in landing a spot on the 90-man roster.