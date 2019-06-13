Matthews signed a contract with the Saints on Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Matthews auditioned at the Saints' minicamp this week and clearly impressed enough to earn a contract, which at least means a continued tryout through the start of training camp. There's still no guarantee Matthews sticks with New Orleans through to the regular season, though the depth chart isn't totally settled under Michael Thomas, Ted Ginn and Tre'Quan Smith either. In eight games with the Jets and Titans in 2018, Matthews caught five passes for 24 yards and no touchdowns.

