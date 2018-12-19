Jets' Rishard Matthews: Lands on IR
Matthews (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.
Matthews suffered a hamstring injury during Saturday's 29-22 loss to the Texans, the severity of which now lands him on season-ending injured reserve. The 29-year-old caught five passes for 24 yards across three games with the Titans and five games with the Jets this season. Just two years removed from a 65-catch, nine-touchdown campaign, Matthews' future in the NFL is now murky at best.
