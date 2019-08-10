Rishard Matthews: Cut loose by Saints
The Saints released Matthews with a left squad designation Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Since the Titans acquiesced to his request and released him last September, he logged time with the Jets to close out the season but managed just two catches (on three targets) across 58 offensive snaps in five appearances. After the campaign, he was in limbo until the Saints offered him a tryout and signed him at the end of the team's mandatory minicamp. There was little chatter regarding the seven-year veteran in training camp, and he didn't see the field in the Saints' preseason opener Friday. This latter point may have been the final straw for Matthews, but he's officially on the open market again.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Wilson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: RB3 breakdown
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Fantasy: Preseason Week 1 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard watches and analyzes everything...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Jeffery busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Is Brown's retirement threat serious?
As his feet heal, Antonio Brown threatens to retire because he's not allowed to use his old...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Samuel
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...