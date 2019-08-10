The Saints released Matthews with a left squad designation Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Since the Titans acquiesced to his request and released him last September, he logged time with the Jets to close out the season but managed just two catches (on three targets) across 58 offensive snaps in five appearances. After the campaign, he was in limbo until the Saints offered him a tryout and signed him at the end of the team's mandatory minicamp. There was little chatter regarding the seven-year veteran in training camp, and he didn't see the field in the Saints' preseason opener Friday. This latter point may have been the final straw for Matthews, but he's officially on the open market again.

