Griffin (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

One of three players on the Jets' Week 14 injury report listed with an illness, Griffin looks to be trending toward playing Sunday after at least managing limited showings in practice Thursday and Friday. If Griffin's condition ultimately takes a turn for the worse ahead of Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff, the Jets would turn to Daniel Brown and Trevon Wesco to handle all the snaps at tight end.