Darnold (left thumb) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Miami, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Darnold was a full practice participant throughout the week, preparing for an optimal matchup Sunday against the winless Dolphins. Coach Adam Gase mentioned that this thumb injury could bother Darnold for the rest of the year, but a sprain on his non-throwing hand won't keep the quarterback out of action.

