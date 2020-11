Castillo will serve as New York's kicker Sunday against the Chiefs with Sam Ficken (groin) inactive for the contest, Randy Lange of the Jets' official site reports.

The Jets signed Castillo off their practice squad Saturday, one day after the team designated Ficken as doubtful heading into the weekend. While filling in for the injured Ficken in the Week 7 loss to the Bills, Castillo converted a 29-yard field-goal attempt and his lone extra-point try.