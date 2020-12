Castillo connected on just one of four field-goal attempts in Sunday's 40-3 loss to Seattle.

Castillo connected from 45 yards out on New York's opening drive but then missed from 37, 41 and 43 on three consecutive drives. If Sam Ficken (groin) is ready to return against the Rams next week, he'll undoubtedly take back kicking duties from Castillo, who may not get another opportunity even if Ficken remains sidelined.