site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: jets-sergio-castillo-inactive-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Jets' Sergio Castillo: Inactive Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Castillo (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Castillo went 6-for-7 on field-goal attempts and made all four PATs over the past three games, but the return of Sam Ficken (groin) relegates him to the inactive list Week 11.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 4 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read