Cannon is dealing with an ankle injury and is questionable for Thursday's game against the Redskins, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

Cannon's exact injury isn't clear, though he's been seen icing his ankle at practice the past couple days. The team hasn't ruled on his status for Thursday's game but he may be limited or held out entirely. His absence would open up reps for Thomas Rawls and George Atkinson.

